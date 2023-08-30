DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jefferson County man is facing rape charges after an alleged rape that was said to have happened at a woman’s DuBois home.

Dakota James Cupp, 26, currently an inmate at Jefferson County Prison, is facing felony charges of rape, sexual assault, and aggravated indecent assault without consent, court documents show.

A woman reported to DuBois police Aug. 14 that she was forced to have sex with Cupp just after midnight that same day, according to the criminal complaint. She alleged that Cupp showed up at her home unannounced, walked past her roommate and up to her room where he shut and locked the door.

According to her account to police, Cupp told her he was “going to have sex with me,” and she was “going to do this.”

Cupp was taken to the DuBois Police station where he claimed the sex was consensual, the complaint reads. When told that police were given a series of messages between him and the woman, including him trying to apologize for forcing her to have sex, Cupp allegedly admitted to forcing her.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Cupp has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 29.