JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Brookville man was charged after an investigation where Homeland Security got involved allegedly found more than 240 files of child pornography, according to court documents.

An investigation that began in late 2021 with State Police, that later involved Homeland Security going undercover, discovered 241 files of child porn on multiple devices belonging to 23-year-old Isaiah Isaac, according to the affidavit.

Investigators were alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about eight uploaded videos of child porn in October to Kik, a social media app. The NCMEC then gave investigators an email, username, and other information associated with the Kik account.

According to the affidavit, in January, the FBI forwarded a tip to state police from Kik that alerted to seven other files of child porn being uploaded from a Google account in June 2021 and Comcast was able to give investigators Isaac’s address.

Throughout the investigation, state police said that the Department of Homeland Security went undercover online in a Kik group. In the group, the undercover agent found an account that would post pictures and videos of child porn, the affidavit reads.

In September, a search warrant was executed at Isaac’s residence and a USB Drive with child pornography on it was taken, the complaint reads. When Isaac was interviewed, he admitted to uploading the pornography through the Kik account on two LG phones.

Isaac currently faces 241 felony counts of child pornography with 14 counts of disseminating photos or films of child sex acts and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Isaac is currently out on unsecured bail set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 1.