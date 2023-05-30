JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Jefferson County one non-profit organization looks to help make a difference in seriously ill, injured, and disabled children.

However, after a break-in causing damage and vandalism to the facility the non-profit organization is looking to bounce back. At the old Parkview School in Anita, you’ll find the headquarters for Caring and Sharing for Kids. Volunteers for the non-profit were left speechless and angry after their building was vandalized.

They had their supplies destroyed along with walls and clothes.

“It’s devastating to us because our volunteers work really hard and now we have to take volunteer time and money that could be put to better use to fix what they’ve done,” Public Relations and Kitchen Manager Heather Davila said.

Executive Director Beth Phillips says that this incident has angered her as the organization, which should be helping children, now has to focus elsewhere.

“I’m mad because we’re going to spend money that we could be using for the kids for this mess,” Phillips said.

Caring and Sharing for Kids serves Jefferson, Clearfield and Elk counties. The organization helps kids and parents through tough times. The group was preparing for their next sale but they now have a major cleanup project

“. Most of us will just pick up our heels and get done what needs to be done and just move on, because that’s all you can do, especially knowing the families that we serve,” Davila said. “They pick up every day and move on. We have a very good group of volunteers, so we will get through this.”

Phillips says volunteers are what keep the place running and they will continue to help the kids.

“That means the world to me that I have such a fantastic group of volunteers and they just do what they have to do,” Phillips said. “They know what has to be done and they’ll go ahead and do it. We’re here to help the children, and that’s the reason why I’m here. It’s for the kids. It’s not for us. It’s for the kids.”

Just a short time after speaking with the organization the kids responsible came forward and contacted the police. The organization says they’re still figuring out their next steps but will be closed until further notice.