CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The lack of manpower and financial issues are causing some problems with EMS services in Jefferson County.

Officials said staffing and finances are causing the issues. There are also fewer volunteers giving aid and current members are getting older.

“A lot of the people that have responded over the years are getting out of the service, they’re aging and burnt out and that kind of affects the whole picture with all the services around it,” Jefferson County Director of Emergency Services Tracy Zents said.

The problem was first brought to county commissioners last summer. Now commissioners are trying to find a positive solution. This includes talks with boroughs, municipalities, hospitals, and education facilities. Recently talks with other counties have started.

“With boroughs and townships, we realize that this is an issue they should not have to tackle on their own,” Jefferson County Commissioner Scott North said. “One of the things that we have to look at from the county level is not only within the county but the impacts across the municipalities. We have to take into account that our neighboring counties are going through the same thing and that has generated dialogue and communication with the surrounding counties.”

Officials do realize and understand that there is a crisis but solving it means taking a carefully calculated approach.

“We understand what the crisis is,” Zents said. “We’re being very methodical on how we approach this. We don’t want to rush into something that will turn around and cause more harm down the road.”

North also mentions that he doesn’t the government to jump in without looking things over first.

“First thing we do when we’re looking at problems is analyzing, the government can do a lot of damage when it acts before it thinks and government money and government regulations can destroy things that are meant to help so right now we’re analyzing the problem,” North said.

Officials said this crisis is affecting response times in certain ways but they are assuring residents that they have a plan to get them the help they need in times of crisis.

“In some ways, it can when we have a call for EMS depending on what part of the county it is we will send our fire department quick response services or QRS to help stabilize the patient, care for the patient, until the arrival of EMS,” Zents said.

Commissioner North said that the county will continue talks with legislatures and other resources to find a solution. But right now,

“If anyone is interested in having an impact on this now, reach out to their local ambulance or fire department and offer your services,” North said. “Staffing piece of this looms large.”

Zents said that this is an everyday conversation and they want the community to be patient and work with them.

“We have one chance to get this right and if we don’t get it right and we fail it could be more detrimental than what we are today,” Zents said.