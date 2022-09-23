JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Summerville Story Project announced they were the recipient of a major donation from the Lindenmuth Family Foundation.

The donation is going to be used to erect a pavilion on the Redbank Trail in Memory of Hayes and Julia Davis.

“This generous donation allows us to build the first structure in a planned development of the Summerville trailhead,” Dan Bowser, a member of the Story Project Steering group said.

Construction for the site has already begun

Lindenmuth Family Foundation granted the donation to Redbank Trail.

Construction for the site has already begun

Construction for the site has already begun

Lindenmuth Family Foundation granted the donation to Redbank Trail.

The Redbank Valley Trail was recognized as “Pennsylvania 2014 Trail of the Year.”

Trail users, many of whom are from out of state, will benefit from the opportunity to take a break in the shade, and local organizations can use the pavilion for events. The Redbank Valley Trail was recognized as “Pennsylvania 2014 Trail of the Year.”

“The pavilion is expected to be complete by the end of October. There will be a dedication of the pavilion in memory of Hayes and Julia Davis.” Bowser said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Founded in 2013, the Summerville Pennsylvania Story Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit association, is a community and extended community project that meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7 pm at the Summerville Library and via Zoom.