JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Brockway restaurant is closing after serving the public for nearly 40 years.

Morelli’s Family Restaurant will be closing shop on Tuesday, Jan. 30. Owner Darren Morelli said the outside family that was made is just one of the best parts about owning the restaurant for so many years.

“You develop family with the customers,” Morelli said. “And I think that’s one of the hardest things that we’ve had to go through in the last week, was talking with customers, talking with the employees. You know, it’s hard. It really comes hard after 39 and a half years.”

The building first opened as Cindy’s Restaurant in the late 1970s before changing its name to Straightlight Restaurant in the early 80s. In 1984, the Morelli family purchased the restaurant and turned it into a Burger Shack. More about the history of the Morelli Family Restaurant was posted on their Facebook page.

Even though the restaurant is closing, Morelli said they will not sell the building but will look to lease it out in the future.