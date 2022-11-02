JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new facility in Reynoldsville that focuses on self-defense and firearm safety is now open to the public.

The Pennsylvania Tactical Training Complex offers a wide range of classes and training opportunities. Firearms and non-lethal self-defense equipment are also available.

The facility is open seven days a week from 11 a.m.to 5 p.m. Classes are held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

“The main purpose of this was to have a place where people can come and train and learn and get educated and learn the proper way,” Lee Vineyard Director, Pennsylvania Tactical Training Center said.

The center will also teach first responders.

“That’s why we just don’t teach firearms, we teach you know some of the first responders you know BLS, CPR, AED, then we have wilderness survival courses, wilderness first responder courses so we don’t limit ourselves to just firearms per see,” Vineyard said.

The facility is located where Wendy’s Wigman used to be. Vineyard has a background of over 30 years of law enforcement and security work.

One of the goals that he hopes to achieve with this new facility is to help women by teaching proper self-defense courses.

Vineyard has been working on the facility since February and is hoping to have a defensive tactics building for law enforcement and an outdoor gun range in the future.

For more information, you can visit the website here. The range can also be called during business hours at 914-612-2285.