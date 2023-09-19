JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The community is invited to the Veterans Memorial Park for a dedication ceremony that will honor those serving as well as those who have served.

On Oct. 7 at 1 p.m., the community is encouraged to visit the park and attend the dedication, which will allow for a space of honor and remembrance.

In 1990, Francis Caltagarone and Dan Edwards, two local veterans, wanted to have a park to honor and remember those who served alongside them, especially those who never made it home from war. 32 years later, with the help of volunteers, the park opened to the community.

“The park is a result of the community, the businesses, everybody working together,” Dan Edwards, Veteran Memorial Park committee chairman, said. “We just started building the park. The contribution, the donations, everything just came together.”

Through fundraising efforts as well as volunteer labor, the park continues to welcome members of the community. The park features benches, a name wall to honor and remember those who served and an amphitheater for live performances.