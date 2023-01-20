CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Convicted child sex abuser, Jerry Sandusky filed an appeal in Centre County Court on Jan. 19, insisting he didn’t get a fair trial.

The former assistant Penn State football coach claimed in the 137-page appeal, that there wasn’t a fair trial and raised questions on many aspects of his arrest including lack of evidence.

Sandusky, who was found guilty in 2012, is looking to get a new trial. Sandusky submitted a similar appeal in April 2022. In 2019 he also submitted an appeal and was resentenced to 30-60 years.

Sandusky is in year 11 of his 30 to 60-year sentence after being found guilty on 45 of 48 charges.

