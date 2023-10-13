DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new sandwhich shop is on its way DuBois.

A Jersey Mike’s Subs will be opening next year in DuBois.

The shop will be opening in the spring of 2024, according to Varischetti Holdings, LP. The sub shop will be at 1205 E DuBois Avenue in the DuBois Area Plaza.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, is a sandwich chain headquartered in Manasquan, New Jersey. The Jersey Mike’s franchise has about 2,000 locations. Outside of the United States, there are two locations in Ontario, Canada; and one location in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.