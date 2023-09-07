CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents of the Prospect Homes, an affordable housing community in Johnstown, are one step closer to being allowed back into their homes.

Over 200 residents at the housing complex were told they had 30 days to move out of their homes in March. This came after a roof collapsed and inspectors noticed several other ongoing structural issues. Some of those residents weren’t happy with their new homes, but they can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

The residents who were relocated said that the homes they were relocated to didn’t have enough heat or A/C, they had poor maintenance along with several other issues. Association President Jeffrey Matula said the Prospect Housing community was a family, not just a housing complex.

“Up there, everybody was always watching over everybody, and even with the elderly, people used to shovel sidewalks for them, making sure they’re able to get in and out of their houses,” Matulat said. “Even the disabled, if somebody needed a push to the bus waiting station, we done it.”

According to the Johnstown Housing Authority (JHA), it took hard work and determination, but they now have a potential solution.

“It’s been a lot of turmoil, a lot of stress, a lot of anxiety,” Matula added. “A lot of heartbreak.”

JHA said during the meeting on Thursday, Sept. 7 that they hope repair work is about to start on the housing complex as they’ll be taking bid proposals from contractors in the near future. They added that recent cost estimates show they’ll be able to fix up the housing complex rather than having to relocate all the residents as some had feared.

The JHA hasn’t released many details regarding the situation, like a time frame for construction, but Matula says it’s a step in the right direction.

“It’s a blessing knowing that we actually got some kind of cooperation, some kind of communication to where it’s hopeful,” Matula said.