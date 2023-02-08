CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Those interested in the environment, climate change and more might want to attend an upcoming event hosted by the Jim Mayer Trail Park Team.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Boulevard Grill and Warehouse, a group of individuals in the 2023 Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce’s John B. Gunter Leaderships initiative will join the Jim Mayer Trail Park Team in hosting a Green Drinks happy hour event.

Guests are invited to attend the free informal network event to gather information about the environmental field including sustainability, climate change and other related fields. Donations will be accepted and will benefit the trailhead project, which is a renovation project at the east trailhead in Moxham.

The Jim Mayer Trail Park Team plans to design and build a pavilion and green space on a vacant lot to help encourage outdoor recreation. The space could also possibly be suited for outdoor adventures, events, classroom activities and community gatherings.

The happy hour will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.