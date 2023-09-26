HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — SCI Huntingdon and SCI Smithfield will be hosting a job fair for corrections officer trainees and a corrections dentist next week.

On Oct. 3 from 2 – 6 p.m., job applicants are welcome to attend the Department of Corrections job fair located at SCI Huntingdon. All attendees are encouraged to apply for open positions prior to arrival at the event.

Onsite interviews will take place on the day of the event for corrections officer trainees, and applicants are reminded to bring two forms of ID for the interview.

No appointment or registration is required to attend the job fair. Attendees are reminded that no drugs or weapons are allowed on the property.

For more information on the positions, visit the Department of Corrections website.