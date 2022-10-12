SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two state prisons are looking for applicants for upcoming job fairs with positions ranging from security to dentists.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) will be bringing job fairs to the SCI Somerset and SCI Laurel Highlands on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and also Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. both days, according to a press release. A complete list of what positions are available can be found online.

Jobseekers will get the chance to apply for entry-level positions such as security, counseling, and nursing including RN, LPN & CNA, dentists and more. There will be onsite interviews for corrections officer trainees, registered nurses, and licensed practical nurses.

There is no registration required to attend the fair but attendees should expect to pass through a security screening to enter.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Being employed by the commonwealth offers numerous benefits which can be found on PA Employment’s website.