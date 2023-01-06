BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Joel Seelye, a longtime resident of Blair County, has announced he’s running for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas.

Seelye has spent the last 16 years as a local attorney with broad-based legal experience that includes substantial trial experience. He’s practiced and assisted in managing a law practice with Brian and Karen Grabill in Altoona.

“Now more than ever, Blair County residents want and deserve judges who will interpret and apply the law and follow the Constitution,” Seelye said. “As a constitutional conservative, I am committed to following the law with a strict adherence to high ethical standards and to defending the strong family values county residents firmly believe in.”

Seelye is a registered Republican who plans to cross-file for both nominations in the May 16th Primary election. If elected, he will assume one of the two seats being vacated by the Honorable Timothy Sullivan and Honorable Daniel Milliron, who have both retired.

Over the course of Seelye’s legal career, he’s helped his clients in and out of the courtroom in areas of the law that will be heard by the next judge.

“As a full-time practicing attorney, I know residents want a court that is ethical beyond reproach,” Seelye said. “As a lifelong conservative Republican, I also understand taxpayers want our court to run in an effective and time-efficient manner. As judge, I am committed to providing justice that is always respectful of your time and taxpayer dollars.”

Seelye helped create the FSI Justice Project, a local non-profit public-interested law firm that provides free family legal service to victims of domestic violence. Seelye is the Senior Managing Attorney for the project in Blair County.

“As a longtime member of our community, I have seen firsthand the devastating effects domestic violence has on children, families, society and our legal system and will bring this experience to the bench,” Seelye said.

Seelye graduated from the California University of Pennsylvania with honors and earned his law degree from Duquesne University School of Law.