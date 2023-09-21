CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County John Deere dealership is moving locations to a spot on Route 322 in Potter Township.

LandPro Equipment officially broke ground on a new facility on Sept. 21.

“It’ll be a great upgrade for the community, for our employees, for our customers,” Tracy Buck, Chairman for LandPro Equipment said.

The building will be located off of Summer Lane.

“We’re going to employ about 20 people with plenty of room for growth,” Buck added. “We have a technology division that will be based out of here. We’ll have a training facility out of this location.”

The new facility will be over 28,000 square feet and sit on almost 10 acres of land; tripling the amount of land at LandPro’s current location on Earlystown Road.

“This is a recognition of the further growth of Centre County in the area and throughout the entire portion of Central PA,” Commissioner Mark Higgins said.

The site won’t just sell John Deere products, it will be a training hub for 30 people at a time.

“With the technology that we now see in a lot of the John Deere agriculture equipment, John Deere construction equipment, and John Deere turf equipment, we have to train our employees,” President and CEO Thomas Sutter said. “They go through at least 30 hours of training a year.”

This training hub will also serve employees from cities across the region.

“Instead of having to go to Columbus, OH or we have another training facility up in Batavia, NY, our employees from Halifax, Mifflintown, Watsontown area, Fairmount City, can all travel here,” Sutter said.

Organizers said they expect the building to be complete in summer 2024.