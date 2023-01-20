JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport is getting closer to adding more direct flights by partnering with an additional airline.

Airport Manager Cory Cree said they’re looking to partner with an ultra-low cost airline, like Spirit or Frontier, to provide direct flights to and from Florida and other parts of the country.

“It would depend on the airline and where they typically fly to,” Cree said. “Typically, different airlines have stations staffed, people who work the ticket counter, people who work the baggage at various airports. And, obviously, they would want to fly into an airport that their staff is already established at.”

Cree said he’s attending the 2023 Routes Americas Conference in March in Chicago to see what airlines would be interested.

Cree added the airport would also look to rearrange the terminal after TSA to allow for larger flights. Instead of expansion, the airport would find ways for more room for passengers while keeping security in mind.

The Johnstown Airport already has direct flights to Chicago and Washington, D.C. through United Airlines.