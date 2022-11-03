JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– The Johnstown Airport is receiving $1,500,000 in a state grant to help with business development.

The airport is working with Cambrian Hills Development to develop a new hangar for the airport, specifically outside the building. A hangar is a large building that houses and serves as a workspace for planes.

The new hangar space is part of a Keystone Opportunity Expansion Zone. Airport Manager Cory Cree said this would help executives, businesses, or locals who have to store their planes during their Johnstown visit.

The new hangar building will allow for better business development within the area. That will include creating new jobs, driving economic growth, and increasing traffic to the site.

Cree said that, additionally, there’s a nationwide hangar shortage. He noted how the hangars available at his airport are full. A new edition will attract a new tenant.

“The idea is to have a keystone opportunity zone at the airport to help attract businesses because of the tax relief they get by moving to the airport,” Cree said. “Also, in aviation as a whole, there’s a hangar shortage. There are not enough hangars for the number of airplanes out there. There are aircraft owners looking for hangars.”

Cree said they’re going to collaborate with Cambrian Hills Development Group in the process of determining the size and location. The number of jobs is still unknown at this point, but it’ll be pilots and aircraft workers.

The Johnstown Airport also plans to provide non-stop flights to Chicago starting in December.