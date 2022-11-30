JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Johnstown-Cambria County Airport is reinstating its nonstop flights to Chicago and Dulles, Virginia.

United Express flights to both Washington Dulles International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport will return as one-way flights starting Dec. 1. The Washington Dulles Internation Airport is located about 35 minutes from Arlington, Virginia.

In April 2022 the SkyWest Airlines, Inc. operator of United Express service at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County added a stop in Clarksburg, West Virginia when passengers would travel to and from Chicago or Dulles. This was due to a pilot shortage in the airline industry.

“We are excited that SkyWest Airlines is eliminating the stop in Clarksburg and is returning to providing nonstop roundtrip jet service to both Washington Dulles and Chicago O’Hare,” Cory Cree, Airport Manager, said. “We appreciate the support shown to the Airport by the traveling public, specifically our local passengers, SkyWest Airlines, and our public officials, including PA Senator Langerholc, PA Repreneatives Burns and Rigby, and Cambria County Commissioners Chernisky, Smith, and Hunt.”

United Airlines offers 433 flights daily from Chicago O’Hare to 169 destinations in December while Washington Dulles will offer 185 daily flights to 95 different destinations.