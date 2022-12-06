CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The first-ever Sock Drop for Seniors is going on now at the EG Associates Group Senior Living Placement Services.

Over the next weeks, the group will be collecting nonslip socks, slippers, puzzle, books, crafts and personal care products for residents of The Atrium in downtown Johnstown.

The group is asking for donations of anything fun and festive, but most importantly new and practical items. Donations can be dropped off at the drop box in front of The Atrium from Monday, Dec. 5 through Monday, Dec. 19.

The drop box will be available from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Any donations that need to be picked up after the designated hours can be picked up by the EG Associates Group by calling 814-241-9004.

They also ask that donations be donated unwrapped.

If you would prefer to make a cash donation, please reach out to MACuster@theatriumcommunity.com to send a check to benefit the resident’s activity fund!

The Atrium is a non-for-profit Senior Choice Community that strives to maintain its tradition of providing quality care in a gracious environment with a strong sense of community among residents, staff, and families in the Cambria County area.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Atrium is located at 216 Main Street. The group is hoping to collect items to provide an extra special holiday season for their seniors.