CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 33-year-old man from Johnstown is behind bars on allegations that he is the one who robbed a credit union in 2020.

Derrick Lee Smith was arrested Thursday, Feb. 16, and charged with felony counts of robbery, theft, receiving stolen property and terroristic threats. He also faces minor counts of recklessly endangering another person.

On Feb. 20, 2020, Johnstown police were “toned” out for a robbery that took place at the Franklin Johnstown Federal Credit Union located on Vine Street. A man, later identified as Smith, walked into the store around 10 a.m. and passed a note to the teller that said, “This is a stick up,” according to charges filed.

2020 photo provided of Johnstown robbery suspect 2020 photo provided of Johnstown robbery suspect

Smith is accused of demanding the teller to hand him $100 bills. He then ran out of the bank after pocketing $1,100. However, he was caught on video by surrounding area businesses as well as by the bank, according to police.

Investigators were able to figure out his identity through social media. The bank teller, when shown Smith’s profile, confirmed that he was the suspect.

Police also said they reached out to people from Smith’s personal life, and when shown the photos/videos captured of Smith, they confirmed his identity.

Smith remains lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of $150,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28 before Magisterial District Judge Michael Musulin.