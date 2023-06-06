JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Veteran and barber Reese Henderson helped out fellow former Marine Joe Shaw with a haircut outside his shop, Barber and Gents, in downtown Johnstown.

Shaw’s girlfriend Alicia Cramer was looking for a place he could get a haircut that could accommodate him, and Henderson answered the call.

“However I can do it, whether you can come in the shop, or I can come out the shop, if the weather permits then I’m going to do it,” Henderson said.

Barber and Gents doesn’t have an ADA accessible ramp yet, so he took his barber kit outside.

“Laying in a hospital bed for nine months, I got looking pretty scragly,” Shaw said. “I just thought it was awesome he offered to come out and give me a good, clean haircut and let me feel good about myself.”

Joe’s parents, who travel all the way from Florida to help take care of him, and Alicia both loved his new look.

“I’m glad they were able to cut him down and get him back to looking like his 40-year-old self again,” Alicia said. He’s not 40, but he looks like he’s 40 when he’s got a haircut.”

Last August, what started as a fun motorcycle ride for Joe and Alicia turned into a nightmare when Joe’s motorcycle malfunctioned and they crashed on the side of the road.

“I didn’t sever my spinal chord, but I had a massive contusion, basically a big bruise,” Shaw said. “I can’t ever get anybody to give me a prognosis as far as if I’ll ever walk, if I’ll ever be able to use my hands.”

Alicia says, right before the crash, he noticed what was coming and pushed her off the bike to safety. Thanks to his quick thinking, she made a full recovery.

“I literally look at him as a very good man,” Alicia said. “He saved my entire life, I thank him every day for that.”

When Alicia told Reese their story, he wanted to thank him too for his service as an embassy guard.

“The psychology behind looking good is part of the reason why I’m a barber,” Reese said. “It’s amazing, when you look good, you can look yourself in the mirror and you see the version of yourself you want to be, it goes far.”