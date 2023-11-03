HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority has received a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Aviation Development Program.

The airport received a $1.125 million grant, which will be matched with $375,000 of local funds for a total of $1.5 million. Saint Francis University will establish a training program at Hangar 15, which will help the aviation industry’s demand for maintenance technicians.

“The Johnstown Airport and the aviation industry present tremendous opportunity for our region. These funds that I was able to secure will spur economic development and employment opportunities for the 35th Senatorial District. I am proud to support the aviation industry and excited to realize the benefits this investment will have on our community,” Senator Langerholc said.

The grant will also help improve the pavement surface at Hangar 15 as well as aid in the construction of a new parking lot for students, instructors and existing hangar tenants. The airport will also install a new gate to provide students and instructors with unencumbered access to Hangar 15.