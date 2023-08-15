JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown’s Central Park as well as Main Street will be undergoing renovations.

The two areas collectively will receive $17.2 million dollars through two grants allowing for a complete renovation of both areas. The grants were split between federal and city Covid money, both contributing around $8 million to the project.

Through the Iron to Arts: Raise Project, multiple areas of Johnstown will receive money out of a $30 million grant that will help places like the train station, Inclined Plane, Main Street and Central Park.

The goal for Main Street will be to ensure that it can handle storm water drain and management as well as add an accessible bike lane that connects to the surrounding trails.

“When something like the Johnstown Flood happened in the past, you want to make sure that the city has good storm drainage,” Thad Pawlowski, public engagement leader for the project, said. “And with the park, it is so important to make it accessible for people with disabilities. A park is meant for everybody.”

The goal of the project is to make Johnstown a destination spot for those of all ages. The council wants to modernize the park for children and teens while also keeping it a relaxing spot for older generations.

There have been two public forums held for the project, with one more on the way. Back in May, a forum was held to get to know the team of local engineers and construction workers that will be playing a part in the renovations.

Another forum was held in July, both in person and online, where the public was invited to vote on three different designs.

The third public forum will be held on Aug. 30, where the public is invited to join the team to go over the finalized concept of the renovations and celebrate all the efforts of the community and team members thus far.

The project will then be handed off to local engineers who will compress everything into construction documents by the end of the year with groundbreaking planned for mid-2024.

“We have to be quick with something like this because of the Federal money,” Pawlowski said. “The money is there which means we have to use it. We hope to employ as many local engineers, contractors and more team members as possible.”

The park will be under construction for months at a time, but Pawlowski said not to worry, the Christmas tree will still make an appearance as always.