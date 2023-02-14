JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A church in Johnstown will be offering worshipers a different way to receive ashes on Ash Wednesday.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at 335 Locust Street will be giving “Ashes to Go” in Central Park, downtown Johnstown. Reverend Nancy Threadgill of the church will be at the park to impose ashes starting at 8 a.m. on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22 for those who do not have time to participate in a worship service.

Holy Eucharist services with the imposition of ashes will be offered in the church sanctuary at noon and 6 p.m. in-person and online via Zoom. Everyone is welcome to attend the services.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For more information about Ashes to Go, Ash Wednesday or the church is asked to contact the Reverend Nancy Threadgill at (814) 535-6797 or by email at revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbbn.net.