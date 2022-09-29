JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– Folks are invited to get their pets blessed at a church in Johnstown in October.

On Oct. 1, a Blessing of the Animals will take place from 10 a.m. to noon in the courtyard at the St. Mark`s Episcopal Church, located at 335 Locust Street. Reverend Nancy L. Threadgill will be giving the blessing.

Everyone is welcome to come and they must keep their pets secured.

Anyone wanting more information about the blessing can contact Threadgill at (814) 535-6797 or by emailing her at revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbb.net.