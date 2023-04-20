The educational benefits of playing with a magnetic building block set are numerous, including visual recognition and spatial reasoning.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — As we close in on the return of summer, the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA is getting ready for its annual Healthy Kids Day event.

As a way to kick-start a healthy summer, the annual event features tons of family-friendly activities for children of all ages.

“It is so important for kids to stay active over the summer, both physically and mentally,”

Shawn Sebring, CEO at the Johnstown Y, said. “At the Y, we believe in providing resources

to families to ensure that their children have access to what they need to reach their full

potential, no matter the time of year.

The free event will run from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA, located at 100 Haynes Street.

Some of the featured events include Little Ninjas, arrow tag, E-sports, inflatable obstacle courses, facing paint and more.

To make the event even more exciting, the YMCA has partnered with the Johnstown Fire Department, the Learning Lamp and Galliker’s. There will also be healthy snacks, changes to win prizes and the first 100 kids will receive a drawstring bag.

Eggland’s Best will also be there, as the official sponsor of the event.

“At Eggland’s Best, we strive to help families fulfill their health and wellness goals by

supplying them with the only egg that provides superior taste, nutrition, versatility and

freshness compared to ordinary eggs,” said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland`s

Best. “We`re thrilled to be an Official Sponsor of Healthy Kids Day to make nutrition fun

and encourage families to choose better-for-you foods.”

For more information about the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA and its summer programs, visit its website.