CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Johnstown company has been awarded a $75,500,000 contract to provide management, analytical and technical support for a comprehensive safety and occupation health program.

The Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, Force Safety and Occupational Health (OUSD[P&R] FSOH) awarded the contract to the Concurrent Technologies Corporation. According to a press release, the Department of Defense (DoD) is recognizing that commitment to safety is vital to the effectiveness and readiness of the force.

They added that they are also committed to minimizing avoidable losses whenever possible. In this effort, CTC will provide information to reduce mishaps, injury and occupational illness risk. This will enable an enduring safety culture and improve readiness across the DoD.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

You can find more information about the Concurrent Technologies Corporation here.