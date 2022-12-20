JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) has been awarded nearly $18 million to make spare parts for the Navy Supply Systems Command.

On Tuesday The Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) announced the contract with EVC as they are in need of parts that were developed 23 years ago.

EVC’s parent company, Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) developed the Carriage, Stream, Tow, and Recovery System (CSTRS), a launch and handling system created to help the U.S. Navy. The CSTRS is a complex electro-mechanical system that allows for safe deployment and recovery of multiple weapon systems for naval mine countermeasure operations. CSTRS and the weapon systems it deploys provide an extra measure of safety for crew and ships during shallow water missions.

CSTRS was transferred to EVC which will now create the spare parts necessary. Under the current contract, EVC will create nine hydraulic winches, one of the primary subassemblies of CSTRS.