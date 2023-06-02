JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) has been awarded a contract of over $4,000,000 to design, build and test prototypes generators.

The Air Force Research Laboratory’s Future Force Energy and Power (F2EP) office awarded the funding to CTC to build an electric flightline generator that would be capable of powering legacy and 5th generation fighter aircraft. In total, CTC was awarded $4,600,000.

This award builds on CTC`s previous successful battery and hybrid generator prototypes and aims to provide a replacement for existing diesel-powered generators from the Vietnam War era. This new prototype will leverage the current design and add increased performance capability.

The two major tasks in this contract are designing, fabricating, and constructing a second Next Generation Powerhead (NGPII); and performing a suite of compliance, compatibility, and field demonstration testing.

CTC is supporting the Air Force with its goal to replace diesel-powered generators with electric generators by combining silicon carbide-based power electronics with advanced lithium-ion battery technology.

The change will provide an improved mission range, including reduced fuel consumption, lower lifecycle costs, and an improved work environment for airmen exposed to the fumes and noise associated with diesel systems.

“Through the years, CTC has played a significant role in the Air Forces efforts to improve energy efficiency,” Edward J. Sheehan, CTC President and CEO said. “With regard to this effort, CTC has worked on generator concepts evolving over the past eight years. We are honored to play a role in the Air Forces journey from diesel-powered to an electric flightline.”