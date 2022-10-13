JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is getting state money to make computer chips from coal waste across the commonwealth, the company announced Thursday, Oct. 13

The company believes that the project could greatly boost the economy and national security.

Chief Operating Officer George Appley said the company will extract rare earth elements from the abundant coal waste to make the chips.

“It seems like a natural marriage,” Appley said, “to be able to reuse this and get something out of it.”

It’s a new project funded by a $1.9 million grant. Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. said it’s the first step for an economic boom from something so plentiful in the state.

“We’re going to be able to take that [coal waste] and turn it into something extremely functional,” Langerholc said, “as well as clean up the environment and increase an industry that could explode with job growth for Pennsylvania.”

The project also allows the state to manufacture chips directly, instead of importing them.

“Chip manufacturing is predominant overseas in China,” Langerholc said. “[This is] one more step towards making America independent with chip manufacturing and strengthening our national defense.”

CTC also announced two more projects that will be funded by the grant. One will help small and medium-sized businesses with education and compliance in cybersecurity, while the other will challenge problems with the supply chain and infrastructure in the nuclear power industry.

“You can combine these smaller things into bigger facilities and not have as many issues and have a lot more efficiency,” Appley said. “That’s where we think the future is really headed.”