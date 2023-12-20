JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – A man from Johnstown clocked out from his shift at work on Tuesday $1 million dollars richer.

Donald Eller, a cook at BIGDOGZ GRILL in Johnstown, is a lucky winner of the Pennsylvania Lottery, winning the top prize on a scratch off ticket he bought at his job.

On Tuesday night, Eller bought a few scratch off tickets from the machine at BIGDOGZ. After winning smaller prizes on three tickets straight, he decided to keep going, purchasing two more tickets to test his luck.

That decision literally paid off for Eller as one of the tickets revealed a prize of $1 million.

While most people, if asked, would detail their plans for how they’d spend $1 million if given the chance, Eller said he doesn’t yet know how he wants to spend the money, except by helping those who have helped him.

“I’ve had some people who have helped me out a lot over the last few years, and anything they need I’ll help them out,” Eller said.

For now, the money hasn’t changed Eller’s life too much, as he could be found in the kitchen at BIGDOGZ on Wednesday.

“Yes, yes have to come into work,” Eller said. “Had a busy day today, set up for today.”

Eller didn’t celebrate the win alone, as some of his coworkers expressed how happy they are for him.

“For a gentleman that works as hard as he has over the years for me, and who has been with me for a long time now, I’m very happy for him and his family,” Michael Ziants, co-owner of BIGDOGZ said.

Ziants also said that others have won big amounts on tickets from the same machine, but never any prize quite as large as Eller’s.