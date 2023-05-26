JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Peniel Residential Drug/Alcohol Treatment Center has received a $15,000 grant that will benefit its scholarship program.

The grant comes from Lee Initiatives, a philanthropic organization-based program in Johnstown, that’s been committed to supporting organizations that address critical community needs. The funds will directly benefit Peniel’s Treatment Scholarship Program, which helps individuals in need receive life-changing substance use treatment.

“We are extremely grateful for the generous grant from Lee Initiatives,” Durean Coleman, Public Relations Director at Peniel said. “This funding will enable us to augment our scholarship program and extend our reach to those who may not have had the opportunity to receive treatment otherwise. We are honored to partner with Lee Initiatives in making a positive impact on the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.”

The grant will also ensure financial barriers do not hinder access to needed care while also helping support individuals in need on their road to recovery.

For more information about Peniel’s and Lee Initiatives visit their website.s