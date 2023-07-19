INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown couple is behind bars after state police connected them to a man who was found dead on the side of a road in Indiana County.

Justin Green, 41, and Brooke Pullin, 30, are facing multiple charges including abuse of a corpse, while Green is also being charged with criminal homicide.

In the early morning on Friday, July 14, the body of Daryl Vincent Lee, 44 of Johnstown was found lying along Route 403 in East Wheatfield Township. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

Justin Green, 41, of Johnstown. Image provided by the Cambria County Prison.

Troopers said the autopsy found Lee died from a gunshot wound and it was noted a multi-colored hair was found on Lee’s collar area.

An investigation lead troopers to Green, who was initially identified as Justin Latham. According to a criminal complaint, Green was working with Lee at three landscaping jobs in the Johnstown area on Thursday, July 13.

When questioned by state police, Green claimed he dropped Lee off at his home later in the afternoon. However, troopers suspected Green and his girlfriend Pullin, who was identified as Tara Smith, to be involved in Lee’s death after a continued investigation found physical evidence and surveillance video from the area.

Troopers noted in court documents Pullin was seen to have multi-color hair before she was questioned about Lee’s death. Pullin claimed when Green returned home from his mowing jobs on Thursday, they took a road trip and returned later that evening.

Brooke Pullin, 30, of Johnstown. Image provided by the Cambria County Prison.

A search warrant was executed on a Toyota Tundra pickup truck belonging to Green where two shotgun shells were found in the center console. Several multi-colored hairs were also found inside the vehicle and blood was found and collected on various area’s inside the truck, according to the complaint.

Troopers said the truck was seen in surveillance video from multiple locations along Route 403 traveling north late Thursday evening and then traveling south after midnight on Friday.

Green and Pullin were arrested on Tuesday by the Johnstown police who assisted in the investigation. According to the complaint, the couple was found with a Visa card with the name “Daryl Lee” on it.

Pullin claimed Green found Lee’s Visa card while cleaning out his truck and they were going to turn it into the police. She told troopers Green did leave their home on Thursday night and was gone for an hour.

When Green was further questioned by state police, he allegedly admitted he drove Lee across town in his truck to collect money from a customer after finishing the landscaping jobs.

While traveling on Franklin Street, Green allegedly shot Lee with a 12-gauge shotgun Green bought from a yard sale. Lee died instantly in the passenger seat of the truck, according to the complaint.

Green told Troopers he allegedly covered Lee’s body with a shirt and tools before returning home to pick up Pullin and their child to take a road trip to Maryland. He claimed Lee remained in the passenger seat of the truck and Pullin did not know the body was in the truck.

According to the complaint, Green got rid of the shotgun in the Potomac River while in Maryland. After returning home later that night, Green allegedly drove to Route 403 where he dumped Lee’s body.

Green and Pullin were arraigned in Johnstown district court on Wednesday morning and taken to the Cambria County Prison. Green was denied bail while Pullin is being held on $150,000 bail.

Green is charged with abuse of a corpse, criminal homicide, robbery, tampering with physical evidence, false identification to law enforcement and receiving stolen property. Pullin is charged with tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and false identification to law enforcement.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 2.