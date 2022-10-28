CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling committee has voted to hold their Junior High State Championships in Johnstown in March 2025, 2026, and 2027.

Visit Johnstown, Cambria County’s designated tourism promotion agency, presented a bid to the committee on Sunday, October 23rd requesting the tournament be held at the 1st Summit Arena at the Cambria County War Memorial.

The tournament had already been slated to be held in Johnstown for 2023 and 2024. This awards Johnstown an additional 3 years of hosting rights.

The event attracts over 800 of the best male and female wrestlers. This three-day event generates well over $1 million in economic impact for the local community, with most wrestlers and spectators staying in local lodging facilities.

The tournament has been hosted in Johnstown since 2015.

“It is our hope that our local businesses and community leaders will continue to support our endeavors and our mission of bringing great events to Cambria County. These opportunities do not exist without high levels of collaboration and teamwork,” Nicole Waligora, Sports Travel Program Coordinator said.