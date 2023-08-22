CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Flood National Flood Memorial will be hosting the second half of the “Path of the Flood” hike this weekend.

On Sunday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m., the hike will begin at Franklin and end at the Stone Bridge, four to five miles in length over flat terrain. Space for the hike is limited due to shuttling so anyone wishing to participate is asked to make a reservation by calling the visitor center at (814) 886-6171.

Visitors will meet at the visitor center and will be shuttled to Franklin. The hike will take guests through various towns to learn about the Johnstown Flood from East Conemaugh to the Stone Bridge.

A shuttle will then bring the hikers back to the visitor center at the end of the tour.