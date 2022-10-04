A picture of the remains of the South Fork Dam after the 1889 Flood. (submitted by the Johnstown National Flood Memorial)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A reenactment about the South Fork Dam breaking is taking place and the public is invited to attend and decide the fate of the case.

Park staff and volunteers present The Trial, on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. in the Visitor Center theater. Reservations are required for this free performance due to limited space. Please call 814-886-6171 to sign up.

The event is free and is listed as being about an hour in length. It will take place at the Johnstown Flood National Memorial, which is located at 733 Lake Rd in South Fork.

This costumed performance is a trial involving the Borough of Johnstown vs. the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club.

After hearing from witnesses on both sides, including prominent figures and survivors of the Johnstown Flood, the audience will vote to decide who was liable for the failure of the South Fork Dam on May 31, 1889.