CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The National Park Service at the Johnstown Flood National Memorial will be holding walking tours this weekend as part of the 134th anniversary of the 1889 flood.

The tours will take place on Saturday, May 20 and park rangers will take guests to the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club House Building in Saint Michael and cottages from the 1880s that were once owned by club members.

The club house tour times are 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The cottage row walking tour time are 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. All tours begin at the club house and each tour lasts an hour.

Anyone wanting to reserve a tour is asked to call the visitor center at (814) 886-6171.

According to the National Park Service, the tour of the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club House will take guests through all three floors of the building.

Members of the club originally built 16 cottages at Lake Conemaugh and rangers will take guests to nine of them that are still standing today. The walking tours of the cottages will remain outside as many of the cottages are occupied.

2,209 lives were lost in the Johnstown Flood and the national memorial was created by Congress in 1964 to preserve the remains of the South Fork Dam and the surrounding land.

More information about the tours can be found on the National Park Service website.