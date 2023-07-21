JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The next evening on the lake program on the Johnstown Flood will be held this coming Tuesday, July 25.

The program will begin at 7 p.m. at the Johnstown Flood National Memorial Historic Club House. Park Ranger Steven Lonergan will explore how the Johnstown Flood created the framework of how Americans respond to disaster relief in the face of modern-day disasters.

No reservations are required to attend the hour-long presentation. More information about the Johnstown Flood can be found on the National Park Service website.