JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) -The Johnstown Area Heritage Association (JAHA) is inviting the public to be part of their celebration of the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Johnstown Flood Museum.

The Thursday, May 31 celebration will include the unveiling of plans for new, interactive exhibits using state-of-the-art technology that represent an upcoming phase of the renovations of the museum. There will be a public ceremony at 10 a.m.

The Johnstown Flood Museum first opened its doors on May 31, 1973, 84 years to the day of this tragic flood. Fifty years later it has welcomed over a million visitors, sharing their incredible story of tragedy, recovery and resilience.

JAHA is celebrating these past 50 years of preserving Johnstown’s heritage and looking ahead to the next 50 years.