SOUTH FORK, Pa. (WTAJ) — History buffs and hikers, the Johnstown Flood National Memorial is hosting a hike on Sunday through the path of the flood.

Starting at 10 a.m. on July 30, park rangers will be taking participants on an 11-mile hike that followings the path of the Johnstown flood. The hike begins at the South Abutment near the dam’s remains and continues towards Franklin.

Space is limited due to shuttling, so reservations are required and can be made by calling the visitor center at 814-866-6171.

The hike will go through South Fork and Mineral Point, with information about both of the town’s pre and post-flood being provided. They’ll also talk about the Conemaugh Viaduct, telegraph messages and those who played a role in the events on May 31, 1889.

The hike will cover some moderately difficult terrain, according to the Johnstown Flood National Memorial. Participants should wear good walking shoes and bring plenty of water. There will be a brief rest stop about seven miles into the hike.

Participants can park in the lot near the South Abutment located on South Abutment Road which is off Route 869.