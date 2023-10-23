JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies (CFA) has begun accepting applications for its 2023 Community Initiatives Grant Round.

Applications for transformative projects that address and/or enhance issues such as business and workforce development, placemaking amenities and recreational/natural assets, housing and blight, and transportation, serving Cambria and Somerset counties will be considered.

Grant applications will close at 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22 and distribution and announcement of funds are expected to take place by the end of the year.

Projects should address at least one of the following priorities:

Mentor and invest in our youth

Develop our current and future leaders

Modernize infrastructure

Remediate blight, redevelop properties, and/or align housing stock with demand

Leverage and conserve natural resources

Recruit and retain businesses with family-sustaining employment

Market and promote our region

To apply, visit the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies website.

Projects should demonstrate broad-based collaboration. Applicants must have a Federal Tax ID Number and a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status or be a governmental body or church. Grants will not be awarded retroactively for projects.