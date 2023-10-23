JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies (CFA) has begun accepting applications for its 2023 Community Initiatives Grant Round.
Applications for transformative projects that address and/or enhance issues such as business and workforce development, placemaking amenities and recreational/natural assets, housing and blight, and transportation, serving Cambria and Somerset counties will be considered.
Grant applications will close at 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22 and distribution and announcement of funds are expected to take place by the end of the year.
Projects should address at least one of the following priorities:
- Mentor and invest in our youth
- Develop our current and future leaders
- Modernize infrastructure
- Remediate blight, redevelop properties, and/or align housing stock with demand
- Leverage and conserve natural resources
- Recruit and retain businesses with family-sustaining employment
- Market and promote our region
To apply, visit the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies website.
Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter
Projects should demonstrate broad-based collaboration. Applicants must have a Federal Tax ID Number and a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status or be a governmental body or church. Grants will not be awarded retroactively for projects.