JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies has received the 2023 Urban and Community Forestry Grant of $659,300.

Vision Together 2025 announced on Friday, Sept. 29 that the grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service would be going to the Johnstown foundation.

The urban forestry project will take place over four years in Johnstown, Lower Yoder, Brownstown, Franklin, and East Conemaugh Boroughs. The grant funds will be housed at CFA, and the project will be managed and implemented through Vision Together 2025, their capture teams, and other community stakeholders.

In April of 2023, the U.S. Department of Agriculture`s Forest Service announced a notice of funding opportunity for competitive grants for proposals that provide equitable access to trees and nature, and the benefits they provide, especially in disadvantaged urban communities.

The project will provide fresh fruit and other trees in low-income areas to support community health and education, improve the local environment, and foster economic diversification from businesses and tourists. Some shade/ornamental trees will also be planted along key corridors.

Trees make a difference. Studies show that communities with access to trees and green spaces are associated with improved health outcomes, reduced crime, lower average temperatures, and an influx of other kinds of investments and new economic opportunities.

Through funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, the Forest Service is making historic investments in boosting the nation’s tree cover in urban, suburban, and rural communities nationwide.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For more information on the project, please visit the U.S. Department of Agriculture website at

Urban and Community Forestry Program.