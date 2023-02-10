(WTAJ) — What used to be suburban staples, where shoppers had a nearly unlimited selection, teenagers had a hub to socialize after school and hundreds of people had a place to work, have become long forgotten, leaving many cold-shouldered and others neglected.

The American mall, once known as the ultimate center for anything and everything consumers could dream of has become another victim of the modern digital age.

But not the Johnstown Galleria.

“Before we even opened up, there was way less traffic than there is today,” new restaurant owner Justin Rodriguez said. “Now we come in the parking lot, and we have to look for parking sometimes. We cannot park close, we got to go to the back.”

Rodriguez said his restaurant, and the mall, are continuing to grow in popularity since Eat & Sleep’s grand opening on Black Friday.

He and his wife, Dorcas, originally from Lancaster, decided to move to Cambria County and open their lifelong dream, Eat & Sleep Latin American Food, in the Galleria after they saw investor Leo Karruli buy the mall at an auction in August 2022.

The couple weren’t the only ones intrigued. When Karruli bought the Galleria for $3 million, just one restaurant stood in the mall’s food court.

Now, in February, just about half a year later, all six existing spaces are now taken. An additional one is under construction for seven eateries, each with its own unique cuisine.

Karruli said he sees the food court fill up quickly during regular lunch hours, and it’s also becoming a more popular dinner option.

Karruli said he wants to offer different restaurant options for Galleria customers each day.

“I got a Latin place, I got a barbecue place, I got a Jamaican place, a Mexican place, a Spanish place, everything,” Karruli said.

Karruli also compared his dining experience to a mini Epcot, where customers can take a journey to a new part of the world with every meal.

A meal from Eat & Sleep.

Eat & Sleep offers chicken and beef empanadas, plantain sandwiches, potato balls, and most importantly, happy and recurring customers. Justin and Dorcas said their foot traffic and the mall as a whole keep multiplying.

“Seeing people’s faces, they’re always smiling and happy to try new things,” Dorcas Rodriguez said. “And they bring their children along. And their kids, they brighten up when they come here.”

While the revitalized food court remains Karruli’s key piece of the puzzle, it’s not his only one.

“I have almost 30 [new] leases right now,” Karruli said, including Glow Roller roller rink and Sweet Spot ice cream parlor and candy store, both coming soon. “This mall, I think it’s got great potential, but it can die. So with hard work, I’m trying to bring the mall back to life.”

The Glow Roller is set to open this month in the former location of an indoor mini-golf course.

He referenced the mall’s glaring popularity back when it first opened in 1992. While it may not be the same retail epicenter it once was, Karruli is hopeful the Galleria can continue to establish itself back in the greater Johnstown community.

“If you bring more traffic, you get more people, and you get more sales,” Karruli said. “This mall can come back, and I’m hoping it can be 100% full again.”

“[Everyone] is excited to see the mall is alive, when they were here maybe a year ago, and it wasn’t so much so,” Dorcas Rodriguez said. “Come out and see us, the whole mall. Everybody. There’s so much culture here and great food.”

At Altoona’s Logan Valley Mall, that liveliness isn’t as apparent on a daily basis as big-name chains have left in recent years like in so many other malls across the country.

One of those stores was Kranich’s Jewelers, which moved to a standalone location on Plank Road in 2018.

“The history of our company has evolved over the years. We started in downtowns, then in the 1980s found the malls to be the right fit,” Kranich’s Jewelers Owner Michael Kranich Jr. said “Malls had tremendous foot traffic for many years and we wanted to be where the customer wanted to visit us.

In early 2010s we started our transition to large free-standing units in high-traffic locations starting in State College, and then Altoona and Johnstown. This was a different concept with much larger stores. Simply put, to continue our growth, we found it necessary to have easy access in high-traffic areas.”

Nearly five years later, upwards of 40 spaces are left vacant at the mall as stores look for more of these opportunities. However, the vision for the mall’s future is changing to combat this and embrace consumer changes.

“We’re focusing on breaking the vicious cycle that we’ve fallen into,” Manager Tomas Delaney said. “Less people are coming to malls because stores are leaving malls.”

Delaney said the mall is focusing on much more than retail with an events and entertainment approach, including non-profit partnerships, wrestling, antique car shows and more.

“We’re working actually on our 2023 calendar to try to have events every weekend as possible,” Delaney said.

This is all in addition to Penn Highland’s Blair Center, located inside the mall for nearly 10 years. Delaney said the small community college, consisting of about 200 students, has a mutual relationship with the rest of the mall.

“A lot of them can walk down the hallway and go to work, and then they can come back and go to class,” Blair Center Director Chris Farrell said. “We know malls are in a state of transition where you’ll see other tenants, such as us, come in. And it makes complete sense.”

Farrell emphasized the mutual relationship the college and mall share. More students mean more people are using the mall, and more people in the mall mean more prospective students.

“They’ll see us from outside [in the mall] and have some interest,” Farrell said. “Some of them walk in and want to have a look around, and usually it’s much beyond their expectations.”

Delaney said he and Farrell are working together on a project where students can help some stores with their digital marketing efforts as well.

Although malls may never be the retail epicenters they once were, they’re becoming something new with ideas, culinary arts and new memories to share.

“We feel like we’re a part of the community at this point. We’re Johnstownians,” Justin Rodriguez said. “Everybody’s been supportive, and we couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

“We’re trying to reclaim the roles that malls have had in the local community as staples of the community,” Delaney said. “You have no idea how many people come up and tell me how many memories of the mall they have when they were kids. So I want to keep the mall alive as that staple of Altoona.”

