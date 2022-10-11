JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– The Galleria Mall in Johnstown is ready to be revitalized thanks to the help of new owner Lee Karruli.

Karruli purchased the mall for over three million dollars within the past week. He said it’s his goal to bring more stores and traffic to the mall.

Karruli said he’s currently working on bringing a national brand store to the mall. He hopes to also bring more restaurants and franchises to the food court area.

He believes these new stores will drive more traffic and allow for more business. It’s the hope that the mall can become busy again.

“I’m trying to get everything together so make sure everything could work and bring more people to the mall,” Karruli said. “So, bringing more traffic to the mall is better for the tenants, so they have more business.”

One thing about Karruli is that he’s a hard worker. He said he’s in the mall working day and night to bring it back to life. He doesn’t plan to stop his work schedule until completing the job.

It doesn’t matter if it’s a Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, or Saturday; I work every day,” Karruli said. “From morning until night, I’m over here trying to do the best I can to bring more people in and bring more national tenants. If I bring a national tenant, everybody will come.

As well as bringing in more tenants, he plans to reconstruct the parking lot to make it smoother.