CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Johnstown city leaders are sharing an update on a $53,000,000 city improvement project.

Leaders met with their project consultant and area legislators on Wednesday, Feb. 22 to discuss the project. They also toured project sites, including the train station, transit center, incline plane and main street.

The city was awarded $24,000,000 toward the project through the U.S. Dot Raise Grant program in 20-21.

And now leaders say they’re excited to finally get the ball rolling.

“We’re excited to finally be at this point and start working through these clearances so we can get to the raised dollars and get the project designed and spend the money and shovels in the ground and get these projects constructed,” Ethan Imhoff, City manager said.

The process will likely take six – 12 months. Along the way, there will be multiple opportunities for the public to voice their input, concerns or questions.