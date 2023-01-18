JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Caring Healthcare Network (CHN) held its grand opening at its location in Richland Township on Wednesday, Jan. 18., with a ribbon cutting alongside the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce and local elected officials.

Dr. Candice Widuch independently owns the office, located at 1481 Eisenhower Boulevard, despite two other Caring Healthcare Network locations in Altoona and Centre County. For now, she’s the only doctor, but she says the center provides infant to senior care and everything in between.

“We believe in continuity of care, taking care of patients from beginning to end, taking care of whole families,” Dr. Widuch said. “So learning not just the physical aspect of your health, but also the mental and psychological care.”

The office is currently accepting all commercial and Medicare patients, and Dr. Widuch said she’s currently applying for a Medicaid care certification, and she also accepts walk-in patients.

Some of the care the center offers includes:

Gynecological care (pap smears, nexplanons)

Addiction medicine (suboxone treatment)

Medical marijuana certifications

DOT and CDL physicals

Chronic medical management

Annual wellness visits

The Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce presented Dr. Widuch with a plaque after the ribbon cutting.

“We try to do everything in-house that we can for you,” Dr. Widuch said.

She said the two other Caring Healthcare Network locations are like “cousins” to her office, and they can refer patients to those locations for care like mental-behavioral health.

“The plan is to grow and open up a multi-specialty clinic to include pain management, behavioral health and other specialties,” Dr. Widuch said.