JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Johnstown homeless shelter will be coming under new management following the end of a years long partnership.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown will be transitioning back the management of the Martha and Mary House Homeless Shelter to the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County (RACC) on Dec. 31.

This change comes after an eight-year partnership between the two entities was set to end this year. Catholic Charities has announced has announced it will be engaging in a reorganization, focusing on supporting under-resourced individuals through other projects.

“We are proud of our relationship with Catholic Charities,” Renee Daly, RACC Executive Director said in a press release. “We are disappointed that the partnership will end, but we recognize the need for Catholic Charities to focus their homelessness prevention through other avenues.”

Catholic Charities first began operating the shelter in 2015, and since that time, the facility has provided temporary shelter and housing support for more than 1,300 individuals.

The RACC will continue to maintain the shelter on Bedford Street for at least three more years due to requirements set forth in the grant that helps fund the shelter. The RACC will be accepting proposals for the shelter’s facility operations, intake and case management. Interested parties should submit their proposals by Nov. 21. Contract approval is anticipated in mid-December with the new management entity beginning operations on Jan. 1, 2024 to prevent any lapse in serving those in need.