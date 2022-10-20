CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry’s (L&I) Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) Acting Executive Director Ryan Hyde will join more than 900 participants for the 17th annual Career & Transition Fair.

The fair is taking place at the Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI) at the Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC) and will take place over three days.

It started on Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Career & Transition Fair is a three-day open house hosted on the postsecondary trade and technical school’s 45-acre campus in Johnstown that coincides with National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

The HGAC provides specialized staff and support services to all Pennsylvanians but especially those with disabilities creating opportunities to prepare for competitive employment in growing industries.