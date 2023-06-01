JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Aerium Summit was held in Johnstown on Thursday and it’s looking to prepare kids for the possibility of entering the job world of aviation.

On June, 1 hundreds of elementary and high school students attended along with elected officials attended the summit at the Johnstown Airport.

The Director of High School Outreach, Glenn Ponas said the next 20 years 435,000 new jobs will be needed between pilots-mechanics-and cabin crew alone in the airlines.

“That does not count all of the other jobs so when you think about dispatchers, air traffic control, line staff,” Ponas said. “There will be millions of new jobs available and students have to be prepared for those.

The experience was interactive and allowed participants to have a first-hand look at the equipment. There were also flying drones and flight simulators.

President of the Drone Association in Pennsylvania, John Duesler said many of the students were already experienced with using drones.

“Now everybody is taking drones more seriously and we are becoming part of the aviation landscape and I think that is one of the main points of emphasis here at this arium summit,” Duesler said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The shortage of aviation workers is growing at an unprecedented rate. State Senator Wayne Langerholc said the programs are vital in getting workers to employers.

“There is a pilot shortage as well as industry professionals mechanics that there is a dire need for,” Langerholc said. “We are hoping to fill those voids while giving exposure to students to see that they can go a nontraditional route.”

The goal of the Aerium Summit is to transform the region into a hub for the industry by educating the younger generation on careers in aviation.